Former Kano Governor, Kwankwaso Dumps PDP Again

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has formally resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This would be the second time he would do so in eight years.

The former governor communicated the decision in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman of Kwankwaso Ward in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

He stated he was resigning from the party over “some serious and irreconcilable differences.

Recall that Kwankwaso had announced his plan to join the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) following which the Kano chapter of the party dissolved its executive committee and appointed Mr Kwankwaso’s ally as chairperson.