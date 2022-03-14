Former US President, Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19

A former President of the United States, Barack Obama announced on Sunday March 13, that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Obama revealed that while he’s down with mild symptoms, his wife, Michelle tested negative for the disease.

He Tweeted;

”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama, 60, had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

Obama has been a champion of public health measure throughout the pandemic. Last August, he dramatically scaled back his 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard due to concerns at the time over the Delta variant.