Four Students Perish As School Building Collapses In Cross River

Four students have reportedly perished after a building housing several classrooms at Diamond Grammar College, Ikang under Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State collapsed.
The building collapsed while the students were writing an exam in the school last Friday.
While two of the victims died on the spot, the other two died this morning March 28 from injuries they sustained from the sad incident.
“I saw dead bodies of students being moved out of the school immediately after the building collapsed. It was a very horrible sight on Friday; everywhere was in chaos as a result of the incident.
The heavy rain compounded the whole problem as it made the evacuation of students trapped in the collapsed building quite difficult for rescuers,” an eyewitness living close to the school told newsmen.
Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Quality Education in Cross River State, Mr Godwin Amanke, said the state government is working with the authorities of the school to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.
“It is unfortunate that the two other students who were injured and receiving treatment at the hospital died this morning, bringing the number of deaths to four.
We are scaling up our standards and requirements and private schools that do not meet up with this will not be allowed to operate anymore.
We maintain a high standard of safety in our public schools across the state and private schools that wish to operate here must keep to that standard.”he said.