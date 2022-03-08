Fuel Scarcity: Kick Out APC, Vote For PDP In 2023, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to kick the All Progressives Congress out in the 2023 general election.

He said the lingering fuel scarcity in the country shows the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to put the people first.

In a post on his social media page, Saraki who said he was driving to the airport and saw many Nigerians at filling stations struggling to buy fuel added that the present administration has failed to deliver on its promises.

He said the only solution is for Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote out the ruling All Progressives in the 2023 general elections and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, it is unfortunate that despite the price of crude oil at $135bpd, Nigeria is not benefiting from it.

He said “The fuel queues across the country show that we are heading in the wrong direction. Hundreds of millions of Nigerian lives are being disturbed. We need a government that has real and long-lasting solutions to these problems”.

“Nigerians cannot keep suffering because they need to fill up their tanks”.

“The only solution is that Nigerians should get their PVCs and vote this ruling party, APC out in 2023 and vote for PDP”.