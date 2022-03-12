Ganduje: Cases On Insecurity Most Often Compromised… Agencies Need Complete Overhaul

Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje thinks the country’s security institutions require a full revamp to bring them in line with global best practices.

Ganduje made the remarks at the University of Ibadan’s 2022 alumni lecture on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo’s capital.

According to NAN, Ganduje would unveil a N250 million ultra-modern hall in the institution on Saturday, after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

The Kano governor stressed that immediate efforts must be done to address the country’s security concerns in his talk titled “Challenges of Insecurity and Nation Building.”

“Nigeria faces a range of security challenges including, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, drug trafficking, cybercrime, robbery, weapon proliferation, human trafficking, communal clashes, ethnic nationalism, militancy, manipulation of social media, hate speeches, economic and financial crimes, subversive activities, herdsmen-farmer clashes, piracy, among others,” he said.

Also Read: Insecurity: Femi Adesina Fumes, Says ‘Nigerians’ Not Encouraging Buhari

“Therefore, efforts to tackle insecurity can only be effective if there is a robust combination of legislative and judicial interventions with government reforms that address some of the acute human security challenges confronting a vast majority of the population.

“The formulation and effective implementation of policies and programmes capable of addressing the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria is crucial, especially with regard to poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, injustice, corruption, porous borders, and small arms proliferation.

“There is also the need to modernise security agencies with training, intelligence sharing, advanced technology, logistics, motivation and change of orientation.

“There should be a complete overhaul of the security institutions in the country to reflect international standards of best practices, so as to pre-empt these security breaches, in particular, the failure of the intelligence services to contain the recurring security breaches.

“There should be an institutionalised approach, rather than the episodic and reactive response adopted by the government in the aftermath of attacks.”