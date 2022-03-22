God Has Approved APC Convention – Imo Gov

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Monday said God has approved the convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday.

He said this while fielding questions from State House reporters following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja about the security situation in his state.

The governor stated that there would be no going back on the convention’s plan because all committees had been working hard to ensure a good event.

When asked about his response to remarks by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State that “yahoo yahoo governors” were sabotaging the party, Uzodinma said: “He talked of my colleagues calling them “yahoo yahoo”. I appeared on Politics Today on Channels and this question came and I answered it.

“Up till now, nobody is able to tell me the meaning of “yahoo yahoo”. And if I don’t understand it, I don’t see how I can respond to it. I don’t know whether it means good or bad. Maybe it means good. If I condemn it, it means I’m condemning a good thing. Maybe you help me to interpret “yahoo yahoo” and then we can manage it from there.”