Gov. El- Rufai: Our Presidential Candidate Is Expected To Come From The South

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election is projected to come from the country’s southern area.

On Wednesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State affirmed this, indicating that the party’s national leadership will be held by a Nigerian from the north.

“Our expectation is that our presidential candidate will come from somewhere in the south,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He stated that the southern caucus of the ruling party will then decide which part of the area the candidate will come from.

“It is up to the southern caucus of the APC to now propose to us an acceptable candidate,” the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) explained.