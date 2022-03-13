Grammy-winning Singer, Toni Braxton, Loses Sister To Cancer

Reality star, Traci Braxton, and sister of Grammy-winning singer, Toni Braxton, has died at the age of 50.

The singer and reality star had been in a quiet cancer battle throughout the past year, TMZ reports.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, told the media outlet.

She was reportedly surrounded by her sisters and mother when she passed.

Braxton had been joined by her famous sisters on Braxton Family Values, which she appeared on for its full run from 2011 to 2020.

Last year, Toni had announced that the show would return for an additional season after moving from its original network We TV to a new channel, but those plans fizzled out last month, with Traci’s sister.

Towanda Braxton confirm that the show was done for good last month.

On Saturday the “Breathe Again” singer confirmed her sister’s death on Instagram.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote alongside a black and white photo of her with her sisters.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”