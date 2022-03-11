Gunmen Abduct 2 Siblings In Ogun, Demand N15m Ransom

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two siblings at Oremeji Street, Joga area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Esther Kehinde, 20, and her brother, David Kehinde, 15, were kidnapped while washing their school uniforms Tuesday evening.

Sources said an aged man who was present at the scene challenged the kidnappers but they hit him on his head, which made him to “pass out.”

A resident said the kidnappers contacted the family of the victims barely 12 hours after the abduction and demanded N15million ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the kidnap on Thursday, said the police were on the kidnappers’ trail.

A youth group in the area, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum has expressed displeasure over the incident, saying the “state is no more safe for residents.”

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Ganiu Fatolu, said, “People now keep vigils to protect their families.”