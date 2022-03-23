How Nigerians Can Leave The Trenches: Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun, has expressed that Nigerians can leave the trenches by putting into power individuals who are realists.

He stated that Nigeria can become a better nation only when citizens are intentional about having realists as leaders.

He said this on Tuesday at the fourth edition of the annual lecture organised by Freedom Online newspaper in Lagos.

“The only way we can leave the trenches is by putting into power individuals who are realists, not just PowerPoint presentations and well-written manifestos that end up in the dustbin of history,” he said.

“We need leadership that has an automatic balance with talking and showing work.

“Anybody can rant and make promises, but we have to be intentional to ensure that we let those who know how to bring to life these visions.”