How to Get a Casino License in Nigeria

According to the World Bank, Nigeria is the world’s 27th largest economy, factoring in nominal GDP. It produces a significant portion of West Africa’s goods and services and is undoubtedly the continent’s most economically powerful country, boasting a purchasing power parity of 144.3 LCU per international dollar.

Given that research firm Global Industry Analysts predicts that the worldwide gambling market will expand to generate $876 billion in revenues by 2026, it should come as no surprise that Nigerians express a higher gaming/betting participation rate with each passing year. Therefore, the number of domestic and foreign entities looking to start gaming/betting operations in Nigeria has dramatically increased over time.

In the past, gambling got viewed as an anti-social activity and got actively discouraged by the church. However, once the Nigerian government legalized specific forms of this pastime, hoping to generate new tax revenues, it gained a greater degree of public acceptance. Now, much of the country’s population considers gambling a harmless leisure hobby, with studies showing that 36% of Nigerian adults bet frequently.

Nigeria’s Gaming Regulation

Currently, in Nigeria, there are federal and state-level gambling laws. The first gets passed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the latter comes from various state governments, of which there are thirty-six. Most of these have lottery boards responsible for supplying companies with regulatory approval to operate in this sphere. On a federal basis, this honor falls on the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which issues gaming licenses in the name of the Federal Government. It was founded in 2005 with the establishment of the National Lottery Act, which got passed that same year.

The Criminal Code Act of 1990 defines the legal and illegal forms of gambling in Nigeria inside Chapter 22 of this law. Legal gambling options include betting pools, racing events, poker, lotteries, and slot machines. Illegal ones are most non-skilled card games, roulette, and dice. Know that this law has no specific provisions regarding online gaming/betting. It does not mention the internet space mainly due to its outdatedness. Still, the rule of thumb is that operators that wish to offer online casino games to Nigerians must adhere to the same criteria/restrictions that apply to land-based gaming products. The minimum legal age for participation in gambling entertainment, online and offline, is eighteen years old.

Lagos is Nigeria’s premium casino gaming destination, home to seven such venues, including the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, the most sizable gambling establishment in the country. The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority is the gaming regulatory body in this territory, created in 2005, overseeing all forms of lotteries, sports betting, and casino gambling.

Licensing Requirements

Parties wishing to attain a gambling license in Nigeria first must get a Capital Importation Certificate and a Tax Identification Number. Naturally, the latter gets provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service. These parties also have to register for a Value Added Tax for games per the 2005 National Lottery Act, Section 57.

For a business entity to get a gaming license from The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, it must send an application letter stating its intentions to this body and pay a non-refundable fee of N500,000. It also must disclose documentary evidence of the internal structure of its company. That entails documentation that proves a minimum share capital of twenty million Naira and tax clearance certificates for all directors from the preceding three years. Moreover, an applicant must enclose a company bank statement for at least a year in obtaining financial support, a five-year projected balance sheet outlining estimated profits and losses, technical structure plans of a venue’s game layout, surveillance system, and more.

While the application fee is N500,000, the cost of a first-year license is N20 million. Furthermore, operators get obligated to pay an N200,000 monthly tax, and they must give an additional N20 million to renew their license each year.

While the licensing fees are similar in states that allow casino-style gaming, some like Oyo State have far lower legal charges for operators. The Oyo State licensing fee is three million Naira.

Licensing Procedures in Other African Markets

While gambling remains somewhat of a taboo pastime in most of Africa, a few countries in the Dark Continent have fully regulated markets. Aside from Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania have embraced the gambling economy.

In South Africa, licensing is provided by provincial authorities. For example, the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Its casino application fee for operators is R 504 703, While this organization’s annual licensing one is R 252 351. The Gaming Board of Tanzania mandates a 6% levy on stakes from operators and that local ($300,000) and foreign ($500,000) ones must make significant investments in the country.

