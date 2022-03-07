How to tackle the blue light situation smartly?

Digital screens have turned out to be an integral part of our daily life, most of us are working via our laptops, and it’s not just us, the current pandemic situation has forced even the children to access their daily classrooms through digital screens.

The use of digital media has been seeded deep into our daily routine, and it is much harder to be ignored or avoided, as it has become a medium for daily bread. Spread across every age group, the use of digital screens has become a vast concern.

Netflix and chill

Why blame our work, when we are still glued to our screens even during weekends. If we have a day off, we would look for ways to relax our way out. Automatically, our hands move towards getting a hold of our laptops, snuggling into our beds, and binge-watches Netflix or any other streaming platform.

We usually binge-watch these shows for hours and hours without any break and we keep doing this due to the dopamine rush we get while watching these shows. This chilling extended to the prolonged hours, could possibly be 8-10 hours, which is excessively high.

The instant response

This prolonged usage of digital screens makes the person excessively prone to blue light effects. Our usual and instant response to it is that we decide to stop the usage of digital screens, instead of narrowing it down slowly, that is the very first mistake. As we are addicted to the screens, we immediately jump back to using them for much more hours than usual.

Here, one must look for smarter ways to tackle the situation smartly. What could be the smarter way to push out the effects of blue light? The best and immediate method would be to switch to blue light glasses. You can even buy glasses online in the UK.

What is blue light?

Light has two spectrums, visible and non-visible, and blue light is part of the visible spectrum. These lights are generally and excessively found in sun rays. Yes, exactly blue light has a natural source as well, and why not, these lights were not born villains. The artificial sources of their light are digital screens and LED lights as well.

These lights were usually considered to be helpful in improving alertness and memory boosters, and also improves cognitive functions. Then where does the issue fall? The issue lies in the exposure to these lights. Sun is the largest source of blue light, we don’t usually spend our days in sunlight, so in our case, the maximum exposure is from the digital screens that we work on.

How does this light affect our eyes?

Anything when overexposed has its own cons, and we usually ignore the issues considering them absolutely irrelevant. But these lights can cause blurry vision, excessive eye fatigue, and strain and one might even find an increase in major and minor headaches. It might also damage light-sensitive cells in our retina as well. ‘

These issues have many negative effects on our productivity as they can affect our daily work as well.

How to combat such a situation?

If you have severe side effects, the best would be to consult an expert and receive a comprehensive eye test. It will help in accurately improving the condition affected by eye health. Generally, it is recommended to switch to blue light glasses that actively block 100% blue light from entering the eyes and causing any damage.

This automatically helps in improving productivity as the negatives have been removed effectively.

It will also help in improving the sleep cycle, as these blue lights even affect our circadian rhythm when we use these at night. So it is usually recommended to switch to night mode and use blue light glasses while using screens at night.

Next day glasses

Are you in urgent need of blue light glasses? Well, if such is the case, then it is better for one to look for the service of next-day glasses. There are several companies and brands that offer such services in the UK and one such company is Specscart.

Once you place an order with them, the glasses are dispatched on the same day, and in 24 hrs, the order reaches the concerned person’s doorstep.

This has been only possible with the help of their in-house laboratory in Manchester. There are technicians with 20 plus years of experience working on the glasses, working on the glasses. Apart from that, the product undergoes a process of three-point quality check that assures the utmost quality of the product. This way they are able to achieve the maximum speed when it comes to delivering the glasses in 24 hrs.