Human Capital Development Critical To 2023 Poll – Bakare

Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has identified human capital development as a catalyst for Nigeria’s development.

The cleric pointed out that there was a need for stakeholders to consider the capacity of candidates of political parties in choosing who to vote for in the 2023 general elections.

Bakare stated this at the 10th anniversary lecture he delivered at the Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, on Monday. The lecture was titled, ‘Nigeria beyond 2023: The human capital paradox’.

He stated that human capital refers to the investment in people as a critical component of the assets of a society, such as a nation.

He stated, “We have an opportunity as a nation to address the state of our public institutions and make this the decade of the Nigeria of our dreams; the decade of the new Nigeria.

Also Read: 2023 Election: Nigeria Will Be Safe In My Hands – Atiku

He stated, “We have an opportunity as a nation to address the state of our public institutions and make this the decade of the Nigeria of our dreams; the decade of the new Nigeria.

“This is why, even as we approach a decisive juncture in our national development trajectory, namely the 2023 general elections, topmost on our list of criteria for leadership suitability must be the capacity of candidates at every level and arm of government to respond to the human capital deficit constraining Nigeria’s development.

“Human capital development begins at the level of the individual and brings to the fore the skills, competences, training and experience of the individual. It is the idea that the individual’s investment in capacity building can bring economic returns to the individual in the short- to long-term.

“However, human capital as a national economic concept, entails converging the individual capacities of a nation’s citizens towards its national interest. This is why the concept of human capital is closely linked to the theory of social contract.

“For citizens to commit to deploying their individual earned capacities towards national interest, there must be a highly compelling national vision. A compelling national vision will give our young people the best quality education; it will facilitate innovative solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“It will catalyse job creation as we convert our problems to opportunities; it will keep citizens healthy and secure; it will compel highly competent Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home physically or virtually to build a great nation.”