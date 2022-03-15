I am greater than all my forefathers; Oduduwa, Obatala, Orunmila, Ogun, Sango – Oluwo of Iwo declares

The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi (Telu1) has said that he is greater than all his fathers and forefathers.

The monarch, who is set to marry a Kano princess, made the declaration on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 15.

I AM EMPEROR TELU1 AND I’M GREATER THAN ALL MY FOREFATHERS!

I am, I should and I must be greater than my Fathers and Forefathers from Oduduwa, Obatala, Orunmila, Ogun, Sango, Awolowo etcetera because if I’m not greater than them as their offspring then it means all of us and incoming Generations are failures…

Tin bati ju awon Baba mi lo ajewipe eyin awon Baba mi koda nù!! Èyin bàbá ó dáa ni àdúrà tí a má ? gba, tí àw?n bàbà wá bá papò dà