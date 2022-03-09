I Am Just Sad – Mercy Aigbe Cries Out Amid Husband Snatching Scandal

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has expressed her sadness over the current situation of the country.
The actress took to social media, saying Nigerian is a frustrating country, fuel is so costly, and there is insecurity in the country
In her post, she said:
Read Also: I Married Mercy Aigbe To Stop Fornication – Kazim Adeoti
“Diesel now 635 Naira, I even bought fuel 250 Naira per liter in a fuel station outside Lagos.
“Insecurity everywhere! Just Sad!!”
She captions the post with:
Information Nigeria recalls actress Aigbe has been enmeshed in a husband snatching scandal.
Those involved are Funsho Adeoti, Kazim Adeoti, Lanre Gentry and the actress herself.