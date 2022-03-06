‘I Can’t Forgive God For My Step Mom’s Death’- Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh is currently in deep sorrow as she finally lays her stepmother to rest.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh shared a photo of herself looking moody, like someone who had been crying for a long time.

Tonto Dikeh bids farewell to her stepmother, noting that she can’t forgive God for the pain she’s been made to pass through.

She wrote: Farewell mama. This one I can’t forgive God.

Tonto Dikeh in a post shared on her Instagram story, revealed why she does not attend a burial ceremony, noting it’s a favour she can’t pay if anyone attends her mother‘s burial.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she decided as a child never to attend any burial, and her mother‘s funeral will or might be the first-ever she will attend.

Tonto Dike added that people should not send her a dime or consolation messages as she doesn’t do so well with it; instead, people should pray for her and her family.

In her words: I have never attended a burial before. I will never attend one too, I said this when I was a child and I stick by it… My mom’s burial will/might be my first ever, to all my friends who think am shutting them out.

My reason is I don’t attend burials, if I let you attend my moms, I will owe you the same favour and I can’t repay that. If you love me, pray for my family, if you intend to support me only pray for me. Don’t send a dime or consolation messages. I don’t do so well with that!! But know I appreciate you all a lot and am grateful.