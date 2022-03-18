‘I Dey Enjoy With My Oga’ Isreal DMW Screams With Excitement As He Joins Davido In Dubai

Davido’s logistics manager has once again tagged along with his boss, for the laters performance.

Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian singer, Davido, took to social media to jubilate after joining his boss in Dubia ahead of EXPO 2022.

This is coming a few weeks after Isreal DMW became a growing sensation online after a hilarious performance at the O2 Arena.

In the video shared online, Isreal DMW is seen screaming in excitement about enjoying himself with his boss, Davido, in Dubai.

Isreal DMW urged social media users to follow those who know the way as failure to do such will destroy their lives.

In his words:

“Na Dubai I dey so, I dey enjoy with my oga oooo. Follow who know road make you dey see road. If you follow who blind, e do be for you… your own don finish.”