‘I Don’t Want To Be A Nigerian Again’ —BBNaija’s Erica

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 housemate Erica Nlewedim appears to be exhausted by the recent sad events happening in Nigeria.

The reality TV star couldn’t hold back her emotions. Erica went to her official twitter page to complain about the unsatisfying state of the country.

On Tuesday night, the 28-year-old tweeted from her iPhone mobile device by Apple that she felt like renouncing her citizenship as a Nigerian.

“I really don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore, it’s so frustrating,” she wrote on the microblogging, social media platform.

Recall, there had been multiple reports of attack by terrorists, bandits and unknown gunmen in Nigeria, especially in the North in recent times.