I Enjoyed Dating Tuface Before Fame, Social Media – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has said that she enjoyed dating her husband, singer Tuface, before the fame and age of social media because nobody was liking his pictures or tried to slide into his DM.

She stated this in an interview with South African TV host and media entrepreneur, Olwethu Leshabane, she said;

“Social media has its advantages and disadvantages. When I met Innocent (popularly known as 2Baba) there was no social media, as you said. He didn’t even have a single out now he has a discography that spans over two decades! It’s sad to see the current state of relationships as they have gone beyond what they should be because of social media.

“I would say that I enjoyed dating this man before he got famous because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM’s.

“It was beautiful. I had the best of Innocent before all the fame. It actually makes me sad for my daughters and all the single women who are trying to date in this current age of social media because I don’t think it’s healthy for relationships.”