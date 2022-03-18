I Have Been Running Away From Pastoral Call – RMD

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has opened up on a pastoral call on his life which he has been running away from.

He narrated how several persons always shared their dreams where they saw him as a pastor.

RMD confessed to have wilfully avoided the pulpit for many years after having taught in Sunday school for over 15 years.

But he noted the call always has a way of seeking him out in movie roles.

The 60-year-old thespian asked fans to look out for him in the movie, “Cold” where he once again plays the character of a man of God.

RMD wrote: “True Story! There was a time when for every other day or week, somebody would tell me they had a dream where they saw me as a pastor. Having taught Sunday school for over 15 years it was not far-fetched.

“Besides every perceived Bad Boy is supposed to end up in full time ministry right? So, what did I do? Run!

“I’ve avoided the pulpit with trepidation. But just like Jonah, I continue to end up somehow in the belly of the calling where I have played a pastor or reverend father more than anything else in my acting life.

“God does have an amazing sense of humour. I’m not even sure as I write this if I’ve fully escaped the CALL!

“Until date I still frighten myself every time I’ve had to speak in a church because when I take the pulpit, the Holy Spirit takes over.

“And so once again I embark into a world of make believe where I play yet another man of God. I invite you on this epic cinematic journey into the spirit realm!”