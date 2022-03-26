I Have What It Takes To Win 2023 Presidential Election – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent businessman and publisher, has stated that he possesses all of the necessary qualifications to win the presidential election in 2023.

He disclosed this on Friday after picking up the expression of interest and nomination papers at the People Democratic Party (PDP) office in Abuja.

“I humbly come into this political contest with a pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision, and competence.

“I possess everything it takes to win the 2023 presidential election on behalf of my party PDP and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my party for this purpose,” he said.

Also Read: Peter Obi Joins Presidential Race, Says He Will ‘Pull Nigeria Out Of Poverty’

The publisher of Ovation Magazine also advised the party to connect with morally pure individuals who are eager to work for Nigeria’s benefit.

Momodu stated that he feels he is a unifier and that he will work to promote the country’s unity, as well as urging his party to give a level playing field for all aspirants, regardless of area.

He also stated that the 2023 election is the time for Nigerians to stand up to what he regards as career politicians bent on bringing the country to its knees.