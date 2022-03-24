I Haven’t Been In a Relationship Since 2012 — Comedian, Mr Macaroni

EntertainmentI Haven’t Been In a Relationship Since 2012 — Comedian, Mr MacaroniBy Sheedah Lawal - March 24, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Mr MacaroniNigerian comedian, content creator and activist, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni has revealed his relationship status.The star said that he has been single since 2012.He made the revelation during an interactive session with his Twitter followers recently.A curious fan had asked about his plans for marriage and when he intends to settle down. “Are you considering getting married anytime soon?” the fan asked.In response, the Skitmaker disclosed that he is scared of marriage and due to that, hasn’t been in a relationship for the past 10 years.“Nooooooooo!!!! Marriage scares me. I haven’t been in a relationship since my time in HNAUB… That’s like 2011-2012,” he said.On the basis of this disclosure, another fan asked how he handles his sexual urges since he doesn’t have an official girlfriend.“you haven’t been to relationship since 2012,when you are horny ,how do you cope?” he asked.His response to that question has gotten netizens buzzing online.The popular comedian said, “I have some female friends who are also scared of relationships. I call them and We pray together 😭”