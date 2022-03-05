I Helped Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko Become Gov – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant and leader of the All Progressives Congress, paid a visit to the traditional rulers of Ondo State’s three senatorial districts on Friday, seeking their support for his presidential bid.

The former governor of Lagos State claimed he had assisted many people in the country achieve their political aspirations while speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure.

Tinubu named former governors of Osun and Ondo states, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as recipients of his political generosity.

He also highlighted Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti State, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu said, “I helped Mimiko got his mandate through court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years. It took Aregbesola three years, 10 months, to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.”