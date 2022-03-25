I Never Wanted Fame – Justin Dean Continues To Address His Marital Crisis With Korra Obidi

Justin Dean, the husband of dancer Korra Obidi, has revealed something significant and important that most people may not know about him.

A couple of hours ago, Justin had asked his followers to ask him any question asides any regarding his family or marriage.

Among the numerous questions, the doctor replied to a comment made by an unidentified Instagram user who told him that family made him famous and advised him not to throw it away.

In a quick response, the doctor whose specialty is Chiropractic claims he never wanted any fame or did ever strive to be one and he doesn’t think of himself as an influencer, celebrity or whatever people strive to attain.

In his words;

“I had zero desire to be famous. I don’t think of myself as an influencer, celebrity or whatever word people strive for”.

It is quite obvious that Justin is trying to correct the notion that people have, that his wife, Korra Obidi might have been the one who made him famous owing to the fact that she is herself.