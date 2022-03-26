I Was Poisoned At An Event In Abuja —Mr Ibu Speaks From Hospital Bed

Prolific actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has spoken up shortly after his wife beseeched Nigerians to pray for the thespian who is lying sick in the hospital.

Mr. Ibu revealed he was poisoned at an entertainment event in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal capital. This will be the third time the veteran funnyman was poisoned in three years.

Mr. Ibu told the Punch from his hospital bed that “I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event.”

He confirmed he was getting better. “I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”

Mr. Ibu disclosed his condition was not critical while warning those using his name to solicit for because he was hospitalised. He noted, “Some people have sold me. They have not heard from me and all they want to do is ‘sell me’. But, their plans won’t work because God has raised me up. I am not begging anybody for money.”

“My condition is not as critical as some people are making it seem. Anybody who has made it a point of duty to talk about my sickness and take advantage of it should stop. I am here (hospital) with my wife.”

“I am not saying all my friends that are supposed to visit me and bring me money cannot do that. But, I have never asked anyone to beg people for money on my behalf. They should stop. If I want to die, I would let them know, since they seem to be so interested.”