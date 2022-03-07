“I Wasted My Money, Davido’s O2 Concert Was Disappointing” – Female Fan (Video)

Amid the continuous praises heaped on the award-winning singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, following his well-rated show at the London O2 Arena, one of the singer’s fans expressed dissatisfaction.

Though Davido performed most of his hit songs with fellow artistes like Patoranking, Popcaan, Skiibii, Ckay, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Pheelz, DJ Ecool, Victony, Focalistic, Mayorkun, and many more, the female fan said the concert was a disappointment because Davido failed to invite Nigerian top artistes like Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage etc.

In her words: “Guys I just came back from Davido’s concert and I am so annoyed right now because I feel like I have wasted my money. Like he brought out so many shit artistes……….If I wanted to see the shit artistes I would have….. I was expecting Naira Marley, big artistes; He didn’t even bring on Tiwa Savage. Guys that concert was disappointing, 3 out of 10.”

Watch Video Below: