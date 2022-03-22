I Will Be Governor For All Abians, Senator Abaribe Pledges

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has declared that he will indeed become governor of all Abians.

Abaribe made the declaration on Monday via a Facebook photo statement in which the lawmaker was seen brandishing his Nomination/Declaration of Interest Form.

“I will be governor for All Abians!!” Senator Abaribe pledged.

The PDP chieftain’s latest comments come a few weeks after he formally declared his interest to become the governor of Abia State in 2023.

At the PDP secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, Abaribe promised that he would be the governor that Abians would be proud of.

“I am going to be not just a governor but the governor of Abia people irrespective of where the person comes from,” he said.