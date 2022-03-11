“I’ll be a hundred per cent committed to taking care of myself and my new born” – Korra Obidi speaks on marital crisis

Korra Obidi has spoken for the first time after her husband announced that he is divorcing her.

The dancer did a video, thanking her supporters for reaching out and for their concern. She added that it took “strength” to make the video for her fans.

“I hope that me finding the strength to come up here will make you happy,” she told her followers as she thanked them.

She also said that her priority now is herself and her newborn.

“So, I’m gonna be one hundred per cent committed to taking care of my newborn and myself,” she said.

Korra, who welcomed her second child just last week, is facing a marriage crisis.

Her husband Justin Dean announced that he is divorcing her (read here and here).