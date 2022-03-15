I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others – Blackface

Dancehall singer Blackface Naija or just Blackface has declared himself better than the likes of Davido as well as Grammy winning artistes Wizkid, Burna Boy and others.

The former Plantashun Boiz artiste made this known on a post shared via his Instagram page while reacting to a poster compiled by Hip TV asking their fans and followers who’s more deserving of the title G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).

The poster held the photos of Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Wande Coal and Dbanj with the caption: “Which of these artistes in your opinion has earned G.O.A.T status?”

Responding to Hip TV’s question, Blackface shared a screenshot of the poster on his imposing photo while he bragged about being better than all of them put together.

He wrote: “I’m ahead of them period.”

“ME BADDER THAN THEM AND THEM KNOW! @officialhiptv”, he captioned the post