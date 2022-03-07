I’m APC Acting Chairman, Says Niger Governor

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has stated that he is the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and appointed Bello as the new chairman of the interim committee.

In an interview with newsmen at the end of a meeting with the Caretaker Committee and another with states’ chairmen, Bello, who presided over the meeting, said, “The states’ chairmen took their oath of office today.”

He added, “We discussed the progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.”

Responding to a question on why he presided over the meetings, the governor said, “Acting chairman; I have been acting for a while since the chairman (Buni) travelled.”