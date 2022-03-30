I’m Devastated, Sys Amaechi As He Visits Scene Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has stated that he is devastated over the attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

The attack occurred around Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna on Monday night.

The train was said to have nearly reached Rigasa, its final stop when the gunmen struck. Some passengers were killed while others sustained injuries.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday after visiting the bombed rail line, Amaechi said the agencies that need to grant approvals for the monitoring of the rail lines in Kaduna and the across the country should do so to forestall these types of attacks.

Also Read: Buhari Meets Service Chiefs, Says Train Attack ‘Matter Of Grave Concern’

Amaechi condoled with the families of those who lost loved ones in the attack.

“I am devastated, heartbroken by what I saw on a visit to the site of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in company of the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki and the Minister for Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this dastardly attack and their families.

“Again, I call on all agencies that need to give approvals for the surveillance equipment and sensors for effective monitoring of the rail tracks to do so quickly, to forestall attacks like this.”