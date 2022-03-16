I’m Still Supporting Al-Makura For APC Chair – Nasarawa Gov

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, has reaffirmed his support for his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s convention slated for March 26.

Sule also called for caution, warning his friends, colleagues and political appointees, to be circumspect while making comments regarding the contest involving two political bigwigs in the state.

Aside Al-Makura, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, another former governor of the state has joined the chairmanship race.

Governor Sule restated the call while being presented with the report of the APC fact-finding and reconciliation committee, at the government house, Lafia, the state capital.

“I have no regret whatsoever being able to say I am supporting Tanko Al-Makura. And I still support him. But if God says it’s Abdullahi Adamu, he is also my father and our leader; I will give him all the maximum support. Because it’s only God who will decide who is the leader of the party,” he said.

Sule said since Senator Abdullahi Adamu is somebody who deserves respect, it was better those in government said less, in order not to overheat the polity.