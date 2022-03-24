I’m Unbothered By Court Ruling On My Sack… I’ve Even Added Weight, Says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that he is not worried about the recent court judgment removing him from office.

Recall that a federal high court sitting in Abuja ordered the removal of Umahi and his deputy, Eric Igwe, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the Ebonyi governor stated that it is against the constitution for him to have been sued in the first instance.

“I’m not worried, because in the first place, there is no constitutional provision that says that the governor can be sued. So, I’m not suable,” he said.

“But a court judgment is a court judgment. I’m not interpreting it, but I can speak to the constitution and the constitution says that once you’re elected, you enjoy immunity.

“As supreme court says, votes cast in an election belong to the candidates. And that’s why you have qualifications of a candidate and not qualifications of a political party. So, I’m not worried.

“God allowed it so that where I couldn’t reach in terms of my consultation [on contesting the presidency], this situation has made it possible for me to reach those places, and to truly see that Nigerians love me and they want me and that is the reason for that.

“And I want to thank the PDP and even the man that boasted that he did that hatchet job. If the people that crucified Christ knew that it would bring salvation to the whole world, they wouldn’t have done that.

“So, the hatchet man that boasted is like Judas Iscariot and I have no worry because the constitution is clear. I have confidence in the judiciary and you can see I have added some weight in these few days and I am looking more handsome.”