Insecurity: We’ll Flush Out Bandits, Informants, Says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal cautioned marauders and their accomplices to keep out of the state or face the full wrath of the law if arrested.

Tambuwal cut short an official trip to the state’s Wurno Local Government Area at midnight Tuesday to handle a reported surge of suspected bandits and their informants into the village of Sabon Garin Liman.

He stated that his administration, with the help of security agencies and the Federal Government, will not allow criminals to undo the progress done in stemming the flow of their illicit activities.

He said the state government is not unaware “of what is happening in this village, where bandits, both from within and outside the country are taking refuge”.

“I was out of the state. I left Sokoto yesterday. I had to come back by 1 am last night because of certain information that I received that are very worrisome and of concern, that have to do with happenings around here and Gundumi forest (in Zamfara state).

“We know that there are informants in this village and they collaborate with bandits. We are going to flush them out and make sure that the law takes its course on them,” he said.