“It Is Ok To Lose Your Trust And Stop Believing In God” – Tonto Dikeh

All seems not to be well with the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh as she takes to social media to pen a note with a heavy heart.

The thespian who is known for her enthusiasm in God’s work took to her Instagram page to question God.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh has been greatly affected by the death of her stepmother. She once stated that she wouldn’t forgive God for permitting her death.

In a recent development, here is Tonto Dikeh doubting some religious beliefs and claiming that it’s okay to lose trust and love for God.

Read Also: Actress Doris Ogala Speaks On Alleged Feud With Tonto Dikeh

She also enquired to know what guarantee we have that heaven is real.