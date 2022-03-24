It Would Be Disastrous For PDP To Return To Power In 2023: Buhari Tells APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned governors of the All Progressives Congress that it would be disastrous for the Peoples Democratic Party to return to power in 2023.

Hence, he warned that the governors should put the interest of the party ahead of theirs.

The President said the APC had done considerably well in the last seven years despite the economic challenges.

He called for unity among the governors, adding that this was the surest path to victory.

Buhari added, “It will be a very sad and regrettable development if these manifest gains are frittered away as a result of internal dissent and rivalry. We must avoid narrow focus and inordinate personal ambitions at the expense of our party’s common good. We must stop frivolous and diversionary litigation when the party’s reconciliation processes are available for settling disputes.

“We must restore sanity and purpose in the affairs of our party and lead ourselves to victory and safety.

“As I remarked when I met Your Excellencies on February 22, our aim must be to hand over to an APC government at the centre and the great majority of states. We must not, by default, allow the PDP to get its dirty hands on the Government again and return us to the Stone Age.”