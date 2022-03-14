Italy-based Nigerian Man Slumps, Dies After Complaining Of Headache

A man Identified as Isiokponye Onuodafin who hails from Owa-Alizomor Community in Ika Northeast Local Government Area of Delta State, has reportedly passed on in Italy.

Uzoma Onuodafin, the younger sibling of the deceased stated that his brother had been lamenting about headache.

According to reports, the Italy-based Nigerian had seen his doctor about the headache to which the doctor had said he was fine; although, on getting home, he slumped and died.

Speaking to Ika Newspaper, Uzoma used the words Jovial, loving and caring to describe his deceased elder brother.

The deceased’s corpse is reported to have been interred four days ago in Italy.