It’s Worrisome To Have 10.5 Million Out-Of-School Children In Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
It’s Worrisome To Have 10.5 Million Out-Of-School Children In Nigeria – Gbajabiamila
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as worrisome reports that about 10.5 million children are out of school in Nigeria.

He stated this during the flag-off of the enrolment of 500 children in schools, as well as a free medical outreach to 10,000 residents in Zamfara State.

Also Read: Design Your Curriculum To Reflect 21st-Century Reality, Osinbajo Tells WAEC

The Speaker who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Garba Rikiji, described as unacceptable the alarming rate of out-of-school children in the country.

He explained that it is a time bomb that leaders and concerned citizens must join hands together to address before it explodes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here