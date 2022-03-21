I’ve Improved Rivers Security, Economic Fortune – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the Nigerian Police Force’s recent accreditation of Rivers as one of the safest states in the country is a testament to his administration’s massive investment in life and property protection.

Despite the smear campaign waged by the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, and his cohorts against his governorship bid in 2015, the governor noted that in the last six years, he has improved Rivers state’s security situation, critical infrastructure, and economic fortune.

Wike made the claim during the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Zilly Aggrey, the founder of the Royal House of Grace church, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Also Read: Wike Declares 19 Persons Wanted For Operating Illegal Refineries In Rivers

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, the governor stated that irrespective of the opposition’s intentional efforts to undermine his reputation and credibility in 2015, he has consciously focused on delivery of quality governance in Rivers State.

This was contacted in a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to the Rivers State Governor, and made available to newsmen.