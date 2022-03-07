I’ve Slept With Over 100 Men At The Age Of 32- Nana Abena (Video)

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Abena Korkor has disclosed that at the age of 32, she has had s3xual intercourse with over 100 men.

According to the presenter who has also opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, she has had numerous sexcapades which according to her was all for fun.

Speaking in an interview with Jerry Justice on Adom FM, she said she might have lost body count and she isn’t ashamed of it saying men do worse .

She also stated that she still hopes to find love and get married.