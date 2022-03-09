IWD: Let The Women Know How Important They Are In Our Lives – MC Oluomo

Lagos chapter NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has urged the public to celebrate women and let them know how important they are in the community.

MC Oluomo stated this has he joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

He wrote:

“On this special day, I want to join the rest of the world to celebrate and let the women know how important they are in our lives. I’m, also using this medium to thank you for the support you have extended in our lives.

Read Also: I Was Surprised Whitemoney Visited Me -MC Oluomo Speaks (Video)

“Women are never weak because God has made them strong in every sense. Warm wishes on Women’s Day to all the women. There is nothing impossible in this world for a woman because they are born with the dedication to make everything possible.

“Happy International Women’s Day.”