IWD2022: Ekweremadu Bemoans Poor Legislation For Women’s Participation In Politics

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the continued collapse of legislative efforts to advance women’s political participation.

He reiterated that only a fundamental switch to proportional representation in the nation’s electoral system could cure the malaise and guarantee women their deserved place in the governance of the nation.

He stated this in his goodwill message to Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 edition of the International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Ekweremadu said the situation was one of his nightmares at the helms of electoral reform and constitution amendment for many years, as there was a clear lack of understanding and political will among the political leadership and those who should know better.