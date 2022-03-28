Jaruma Mocked As Her Ex-husband Finds New Love

Adesegun Adefolahan
Trolls have taken to social media to mock popular s#x therapist and aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma after another woman snatched her husband.

It all started after photos of the alleged new girlfriend of Ross Fahad Isabor, Jaruma’s ex-husband identified as Jasmine London surfaced online.

Jaruma often bragged about knowing the best ways to keep a man with her various kayamata products and as such, many netizens were surprised that a lady could successfully snatch her husband.

The aphrodisiac specialist seem to have experienced a crack in her marriage, with cold relationship between her and her hubby which eventually led to a quiet split that left tongues wagging about her products’ potency.

Jasmine London took to her Instastory to shower love on Jaruma’s ex-husband Ross Fahad Isabor.

She expressed appreciation to him while describing him as her light, extremely hardworking man, smart, knowledgeable and God-fearing.

She wrote: “@richrossfahad My light. so handsome, my extremely hardworking man, so smart, knowledgeable and God-fearing. You never slack. You always put 110%. I am thankful for you always.”

 

Responding to her post, Ross Fahad Isabor wrote: “Thanks love, I really do appreciate you in my life.”

There were reports in 2021 that Jaruma’s husband had dumped her, but she debunked the debunked the report.

