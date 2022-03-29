Jubilation As Mr Ibu Leaves Hospital (Video)

EntertainmentJubilation As Mr Ibu Leaves Hospital (Video)By Adesegun Adefolahan - March 29, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Nigerian actor, John Okafor has caused wild jubilation among his fans as he’s set to be released today.The actor popularly known as Mr. Ibu took to his social media page to make the revelation.Mr Ibu was hospitalized over suspected poisoning with the actor raising the alarm that some unscrupulous elements were using his illness to scam Nigerians.Read Also: I Was Poisoned At An Event In Abuja —Mr Ibu Speaks From Hospital BedIn a new video on Tuesday, Mr Ibu said he was getting ready for discharge after treatment.He wrote: “Set to be discharged from the hospital, getting my hair cut. Praise God!”Watch video below: View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alexander Thandi Ubani (@thandiubani)