Julius Agwu’s Marriage Reportedly Crashes After 14 Years

Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu’s marriage of almost 14 years to Ibiere Maclayton has reportedly crashed.

Recall that the couple had a challenging time when Agwu fell ill in 2015.

He had a brain surgery that almost claimed his life, and has since continued to maintain a very low profile.

Though not looking as vibrant and hearty as he was before the ailment, Julius Agwu is said to be recuperating and everyone felt his wife was taking care of him.

His wife, Ibiere reportedly traveled abroad with her kids and only shares their photos on Instagram and has reverted to her maiden name.

According to sources close to the couple, “She took care of him for sometimes but there were cracks in the union. Maybe she got tired of the current situation—cash flow wasn’t as when Agwu was stupendously rich and healthy. She must have been tired of the situation and left Agwu who isn’t as fit as before.’’

In 2020, Julius Agwu attempted to resuscitate his career by staging another edition of ‘Crack ya ribs,’ his annual comedy concert across the country and disclosed his plan to celebrate 25 years in comedy. Unfortunately, that dream didn’t see the light of day.

The Comedian and his wife got married on May 31 2008 and are blessed with two kids, Zahra & Zadok. In 2020, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.