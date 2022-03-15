Justin Dean says leaving his marriage is the hardest decision, but he is doing it for his mental health

Dr Justin Dean, the husband of embattled popular Nigerian dancer and singer, Korra Obidi has said that ending his marriage is one of the hardest decisions of his life, but he is doing it to protect his mental health.

He added that he has been betrayed once again by Korra and she is “unbothered”.

He then apologised to all the men and women who got the impression from their videos that he and Korra had the perfect marriage.

He also revealed that he is filing paperwork to start the divorce proceedings this week.