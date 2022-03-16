Kaduna Asks Appointees Seeking To Contest In 2023 Elections To Resign By March 31

The Kaduna government has asked political appointees in the state seeking to contest for elective offices in 2023 to submit their letters of resignation before March 31.

According to a statement by Balarabe Lawal, secretary to the state government, aspiring political appointees are expected to resign from their current positions 30 days before the primary elections of the post they are contesting.

“The Electoral Act 2022 recently accented to by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 26th February 2022 along with the Timetable and the Schedule of Activities for 2023 General Elections, specified that political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices are expected to tender their resignation prior the conduct of the political party primaries.,” the statement reads.

“The Act categorically provides that such officers should resign 30 days before the Party Primary Elections of the specific post they are aspiring for.

“In compliance with this provision, all Political Appointees and other Public Servants serving in the Government of Kaduna State aspiring for political offices should submit their letters of resignation to the Secretary to the State Government before 31st March, 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”