Kaduna Train Attack: El-Rufai Talks Tough, Warns Residents Against Protecting Criminals

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned communities against shielding suspected criminals in their midst as government strives to tackle insecurity in the state.

El-Rufai gave the warning on Wednesday when he visited the Chief of Kagoro, Mr Ufuwai Bonet, at his palace in Kaura Local Government Area, to condole with him over the recent attack in the area.

“It is of great concern how communities shield criminals living amongst them. There are criminals in every ethnic group and in every religion.

“If we want to end this kind of problem (insecurity), we must be ready to give up those we suspect to be criminals even if they are our sons and daughters,’’ the governor said.

He stated that peace can only be achieved if communities respect constituted authorities and report suspects to the security agencies.

“This is the only way we can live in peace,’’ he said.

El-Rufai also tasked the traditional rulers to do more by living up to their responsibility in providing leadership.