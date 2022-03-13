Kalu Denies Working To Undermine APC Convention

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed the notion that he is working with others to undermine the March 26 convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement he personally signed, Kalu described the accusations leveled against him by a former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, as “unfortunate.”

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to hear the two sides of the story so that the party could win together.

The former governor of Abia State called on the party leaders and stakeholders to guard their utterances “in this time of challenge and misunderstandings.”

Kalu said, “It will be recalled that on December 15, 2021, I made an appeal to the party and the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee members to consider postponing the national convention earlier slated for February.

“I had warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congress would lead to implosion.

“I was worried that the creation of factions, which denied the party victory in so many states in the past elections may repeat itself. I, therefore, called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis before holding the convention. No peaceful and tactful leader would support a terrible scenario to reoccur.”