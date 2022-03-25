Kate Henshaw Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Popular Insecticide Brand, Mortein

Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Mortein Nigeria.

The excited actress who made the revelation on her Instagram profile shared photos and captioned:

“I am delighted and excited to announce that I am the new Brand Ambassador for Mortein Insecticide brands and will be championing the “Fight to End Malaria” initiative.

“You have seen the statistics on Malaria in Nigeria and you will agree with me that with the abundant resources we have, we shouldn’t be the country with the highest rate of Malaria cases and deaths in the World!!



“It is time for us all to be MORE intentional about fighting this disease that is totally preventable but we take for granted.

“As part of the initiative, we will be raising awareness, educating and also providing solutions for the prevention of Malaria.

“According to WHO, one of the best ways is by eliminating mosquitoes..

“I am calling on all of you, my lovely fans and followers, to join me in the Fight to End Malaria with Mortein.

“MY NO 1 CHOICE.!”

See additional photos below:

Still on clinching ambassadorial deals, DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, announced she signed a management deal. She took to her verified social media handle on the popular social media network, Twitter to make the announcement.